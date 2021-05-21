BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Friday a Bossier City man has been arrested for possessing and distributing sexual abuse images and videos of children.
Seby Chemmampalli, 36, was charged with charged with two counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, two counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and two counts of sexual abuse of animals.
"My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to protect the children of Louisiana,” Landry said. "We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to bring child predators to justice."
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
Chemmampalli was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.