METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints will now be allowing refunds for season ticket holders who want one, according to a statement released by the team Thursday morning.
The change in policy will affect less than 120 people, team spokesman Greg Bensel said in the statement, as that's how many people had previously reached out to the team about a potential refund before the new guidelines were announced.
Season ticket holders now have until Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. to request refunds for the 2021 season. Then, those returned tickets will be made available for those on the Saints' wait list.
"We have received thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds," Bensel said in a statement.
This comes on the heels of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry taking to social media about the previous no-refund policy, saying that the no-refund policy was "completely unacceptable," and he called upon Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder and the state's bond commissioner to "oppose any request for the Dome until these ticket holders are refunded or given ability to opt out."
The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District — the political arm that manages state-owned venues, like the Superdome, and works with the Saints — has two financial recommendations in Thursday's bond commission meeting.
According to the meeting agenda posted 24 hours before the 10 a.m. start, it's recommending two cash lines of credit and two noncash lines of credit for outstanding projects.
The two cash lines of credit would be $2.8 million for improvements to the Superdome and the other would be $20.1 million for the Bayou Segnette Recreation Complex in Jefferson Parish. The two noncash lines of credit would be $25 million for Superdome improvements and $10 million for the Bayou Segnette facility.
Saints fans, and visitors, have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a recent PCR test with a negative result, to enter the Superdome and Champions Square on game day — which is in accordance with local guidelines set by Mayor LaToya Cantrell last week pertaining to indoor activities.
For unvaccinated fans, the Saints are partnering with Ochsner to provide free vaccines on game days at various places around the Superdome. Those fans who receive their first shot on gameday will be allowed to enter the Superdome without having proof of a recent PCR test.
The Saints' first home preseason game is Monday, Aug. 23, which is the first day where the new vaccine/testing mandate will be enforced citywide.