BOSSIER CITY, La. – The state attorney general has declined to issue an opinion in the ongoing controversy involving term limits for Bossier City officials.
Mayor Tommy Chandler on Thursday provided a copy of a letter from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office saying an opinion on whether the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters properly certified a petition calling for term limits is “not appropriate in this matter and we decline to issue an opinion.”
The reason: the attorney general serves as attorney and legal advisor to the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters, which certified the petition.
The Bossier City Council last week voted – at the advice of city attorney Charles Jacobs – to seek the opinion after Jacobs said he and outside counsel hired by the city questioned the validity of the petition submitted in July by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition.
Jacobs said the petition failed to include the dates of birth for the almost 3,000 people who signed it, as required by law. And even though the petition was certified by the registrar of voters, it should not have been, he said.
In response to the AG’s letter, Chandler said he once again has submitted the term limit resolution for the City Council’s agenda on Tuesday. The resolution calls for a Nov. 18 election to let voters decide if they want term limits for the mayor and council.
“With deadlines looming with the bond commission and secretary of state, there is no time to delay this issue any longer,” Chandler wrote. “My job as mayor is to work on behalf of the citizens and they have presented a petition that I will not ignore. As a supporter of term limits, I will continue working to get this issue on the ballot. I look forward to casting my vote in favor of term limits on Nov. 18, 2023.”