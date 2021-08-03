BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a department-wide email blast to his employees Monday suggesting strategies for getting students out of the mask mandate that will be imposed in K-12 schools — as well as any school vaccine requirements that could be imposed in the future.
Landry’s recommendations went out to people at the Louisiana Department of Justice about two hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the statewide indoor mask mandate. Edwards put the mandate in place again in part because of an alarming increase in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19.
Landry, a Republican, told his employees they could use state laws to claim either a religious or philosophical objection to the mask mandate for students — and a vaccine requirement if one is required.
“Louisiana law offers broad and robust protections for students’ and parents’ religious and philosophical objections to certain state public health policies. I support your religious liberties and right to conscientiously object,” Landry wrote.
The state is facing challenges, state officials say, because such a large percentage of Louisiana residents refuse to get vaccinated. The overwhelming majority of people hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 in Louisiana are not vaccinated, according to hospital officials.
Children are also more vulnerable to the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus than they were to previous strains of the virus, said Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Kline said he believes all children’s hospitals in Louisiana are “absolutely full.”
“I am as worried about our children today as I have ever been,” Kline said. “There was a myth that circulated during the first year of the epidemic that children, somehow, were immune.”
Kline said about half the children being treated in hospital for COVID-19 were healthy — and had no health vulnerabilities — before getting sick with this illness.
“Children are being heavily impacted by this organism and by this pandemic at this point,” he said. “Vaccination is clearly the answer to the question of how we ultimately get out of this.”
For weeks, Landry has been jumping to the defense of Louisiana citizens who don’t want to be vaccinated. The attorney general has advised LSU against issuing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate — and is threatening to sue a medical school in Northeast Louisiana over its vaccine policy. Landry also won’t say whether he has been vaccinated personally.
In the Monday email to his employees, Landry offered two form letters — one for people who want to claim a religious exemption and one for people who want to claim a philosophical exemption to mask and vaccine requirements for K-12 students.
He cited three Louisiana laws across the two letters as precedent for a vaccine and mask exemption. But he also said the letters shouldn’t be interpreted as his legal opinion.
“Please know this is not legal advice; rather, it is providing you with information you may choose to use,” Landry wrote employees.
All schools are expected to implement a mask mandate by at least Wednesday, though no K-12 school is known to have mandated a COVID-19 vaccine requirement yet.
