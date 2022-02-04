BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry failed to report that he received more than $4,000 in travel reimbursements last year within the time period that state public servants are required to submit such expenses to the state’s Ethics Board, The Advocate reports.
Tax forms filed Jan. 31 with the Internal Revenue Service show that the Republican Attorneys General Association, known as RAGA, reimbursed Landry for three trips in 2021. Landry got a $710 reimbursement last July, a $2,410 reimbursement last August and $910 reimbursement last October.
State law requires public officials to disclose when they receive reimbursements or comped travel; they must do so within 60 days of receipt.
