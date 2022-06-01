SHREVEPORT, La. - Billboards are going up around Shreveport-Bossier City urging everyone to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's name is on the billboards and they are paid for through a grant awarded by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.
Landry says Louisiana ranks fifth nationally in domestic homicides.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the presence of a firearm in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.
Landry says Louisiana has laws to help keep weapons out of the hands of domestic abusers.
Those convicted of a domestic violence felony or who have a domestic violence protective order against them are not able to possess a firearm or purchase a new firearm.