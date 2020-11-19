BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry says Louisiana is in line to receive almost $3.3 million as part of a $113 million settlement of allegations brought by 34 states that the company deliberately slowed performance of older iPhones when their batteries degrade.
The company previously agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to consumers to resolve a class action lawsuit over the same issue.
The attorneys general say Apple discovered the battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns but concealed the issue, leading to consumers buying new phones when they only needed new batteries.
“Now, more than ever, it is important to hold Big Tech accountable for any and all questionable or dishonest business practices,” Landry said.