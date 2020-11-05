Product Recall

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled.

“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your attorney reneral, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our state’s children.”

The following is a list of recalled products:

  • Bassinets by DaVinci
  • Cub Scout Activity Pins by Boy Scouts of America
  • Belecoo Strollers by "A Better You!" 
  • "Manhattan Ball" Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy; Sold Exclusively at Target 
  • Strollers by Thule 
  • Plush Aflac Doctor Duck by Communicorp 
  • Children's Helmets by Woom Bikes USA
  • Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters BY Hasbro: Sold Exclusively at Target

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2020 Safety Box at http://agjefflandry.com/Page/10806  

