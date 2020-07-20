FILE- In this April 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against the coronavirus during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards listens at left. Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. His spokesman said Tuesday, July 14 that the prominent Republican elected official has no symptoms of COVID-19