Louisiana attorney general says mask mandate likely illegal

FILE- In this April 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against the coronavirus during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards listens at left. Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. His spokesman said Tuesday, July 14 that the prominent Republican elected official has no symptoms of COVID-19

 BILL FEIG

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry responded Monday to the governor's response to his opinion regarding the state's mask mandate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards added a mandate for all citizens to wear masks to his previous mandate that retail and restaurant employees who work with the public wear masks. He said the expanded mandate was issued at the urging of health experts who advise it will slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Landry issued an opinion - which does not have the force of law, and has no more weight than any other attorney's opinion - at the request of several legislators. His recent opinion differed from the opinion he issued back in March, when the pandemic started.
 
After Landry released his recent opinion, the governor responded, alleging that Landry's actions were politically motivated.

Landry responded to the governor's response, reiterating much of his opinion. He refers to the virus as a "China-originating plague" and claims his office has been a valuable resource to the governor because he has "evaluated meticulously every one of your executive orders." He claims that the virus is not as serious as once thought, and says that the original predictions "have been proven to be wrong on a scale of grand magnitude."

3
1
2
0
2

Tags

Load comments