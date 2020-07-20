BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry responded Monday to the governor's response to his opinion regarding the state's mask mandate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards added a mandate for all citizens to wear masks to his previous mandate that retail and restaurant employees who work with the public wear masks. He said the expanded mandate was issued at the urging of health experts who advise it will slow the spread of COVID-19.
Landry responded to the governor's response, reiterating much of his opinion. He refers to the virus as a "China-originating plague" and claims his office has been a valuable resource to the governor because he has "evaluated meticulously every one of your executive orders." He claims that the virus is not as serious as once thought, and says that the original predictions "have been proven to be wrong on a scale of grand magnitude."