BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide mask mandate is not constitutional in an opinion released by the AG's office Wednesday.
The governor issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the attorney general’s opinion is politically motivated.
"If ever there were a time to put politics aside to govern, it is now when we are in the middle of a public health crisis that affects all Louisianans regardless of their beliefs or political affiliation," Edwards said.
The statement from Landry's office said the mandate restriction capacities for businesses and requiring face coverings "does not pass the constitutional test." The attorney general's statement also said it was "unfortunate" that his office was not consulted about the governor's order beforehand.
Edwards announced the order last week in an effort to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases in hospitalizations.
During a news conference Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said he supported steps taken by the governor to slow the spread of the virus.
Landry said the mask order is too broad and urges law enforcement agencies to exercise "extreme caution when responding to calls over face mask violations.
The opinion comes just a day after Landry himself reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
-----
