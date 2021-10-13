HOMER, La. -- Claiborne Parish sheriff's deputies have released a photograph showing what a missing Lisbon child could look like today.
Rondreiz Phillips was 4 years old when he vanished on April 5, 2018 from the front yard of his family's home. The age-progressed photo depicts Rondreiz, who also went by the name Junior, as he would look today at 7 years old.
The investigation into Rondreiz's disappearance is still considered an open case, even though there have been no new updates since shortly after he was reported missing.
According to initial reports, Rondreiz was outside in the yard of his family’s home with his mother’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Gilbert when he vanished. His mother, Shelia Phillips, was reportedly inside the home at the time.
The child’s biological father was incarcerated when the incident occurred.
The FBI and state police were actively involved in the investigation at one point. Hundreds of volunteers spent several weekends searching the woods around the Phillips' house. A nearby pond was drained, too, but the search team didn't find anything.
Junior was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow and black colored rain boots.
A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to Rondreiz's whereabouts.
The case was profiled on Investigation Discovery in 2019. He's also been featured in a "Faces of the Missing" report in PEOPLE Magazine.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-927-2011.