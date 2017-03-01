"I was sexually abused by my father."
That’s how nineteen year-old Alana Davis describes her childhood. It’s also her explanation for why she ended up in foster care, at the age of eleven.
"I was physically abused, emotionally abused. I was neglected," she says, as though it happened to someone else.
In a way, it did. Alana is a new person, thanks to her experience in Louisiana’s foster care system. Alana was eleven years old when the state of Louisiana took her out of her parents’ house, put her father in prison, and put her in a foster home.
Kelli Todd became her foster mother.
"I remember that first night the caseworker brought her over to our house," Kelli says. "She was scared and nervous. She didn't know us. We didn't know her."
Alana remembers her first night in foster care a bit differently.
"I can tell you, that first night, we had spaghetti," she says, with a smile. "Being with their family, it showed me what family meant and that it was supposed to be together."
Kelli made sure Alana studied hard at school, did her homework every night, pushed her grades up, and put herself near the top of her high school class. The motivation – YAP benefits. That was Louisiana’s Young Adult Program, designed and funded to provide vital support and services to foster children who reach the age of eighteen and are too old to stay in the system. On July 31, 2013 YAP stopped. Citing budget constraints, then Governor Bobby Jindal cut funding to the program and shut it down. College assistance, housing assistance, health care coverage, and more vital services were gone.
"I was very upset because at that point,” says Kelli. “That’s what we were counting on for Alana to transition from teenaged years to adulthood. We were counting on that program to assist with that."
Three years later, aged-out foster youth, like Alana, still feel the impact of that decision.
“I feel like my biological parents failed me, but also the state failed me, when it went back on its promise to help me get through college,” she says.
DCFS went into a kind of emergency mode, reaching out to the private sector, looking for partnerships with charitable organizations, churches, and individuals. The aim, to find alternative ways to provide the help aged-out foster youth need, during those critical few years between childhood and adulthood.
Rhenda Hodnett, Louisiana’s Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare, delivers a laundry list of initiatives DCFS is pushing.
“Things like the Quality Parenting Initiative that we’re working on; things like the community partnerships that we’re trying to develop; and programs, like Open Table,” she explains.
The Quality Parenting Initiative is an ambitious effort to recruit, train, certify, and utilize adults who can provide guidance, leadership, and emotional support to aged-out foster youth, through the years these young people are transitioning from foster homes to their own homes. The Open Table initiative is a successful public-private collaboration between the state and churches, as well as other charitable organizations. It has produced successful results in Texas, since its inception about two years ago. Louisiana’s DCFS wants to implement its own version of Open Table here.
Even as new efforts are gearing up and spreading to all corners of the state, federal studies show Louisiana’s delivery of vital services to aged-out foster youth is not dropping off. Since 2011, the percentages of former foster children receiving various services remains consistent. Secretary Hodnett attributes that consistency to charitable organizations stepping up to bridge the gap, after the 2013 funding cuts. In Shreveport, Goodwill is a key service provider for aged-out foster youth.
Alana can’t see the big picture. She can only see college loan debt ahead.
“I’ll be paying back college loans, maybe for the rest of my life,” she says.
Still, she knows that she’s one of the fortunate few, who came through the foster care system better off than when she went in.
“I see a lot of foster kids age out and go right into homelessness, into crime, into sex trafficking, and into prison,” she says.
When ktbs.com asked her what she sees for her future, she smile and said, “I’ll just keep pushing forward, That’s all I can do.”
For more information on DCFS programs for aged-out foster youth, click here:
https://cafe-cp.dcfs.la.gov/selfservice/
For information on services provided for aged-out foster youth in the Shreveport-Bossier area, click or call:
DCFS Independent Living Skills Provider - Shreveport Region: Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc.
318-427-7590 or julieb@goodwillnla.org