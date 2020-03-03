SHREVEPORT, La. – A special City Council meeting Tuesday morning to consider a chief financial officer appointment ended before it began because of an omission from the posted agenda.
City Attorney Mekisha Creal said the agenda that went out Monday morning giving public notice for the meeting failed to include a section for public comments, which is a requirement of the state’s Open Meetings Law.
The notice stated Mayor Adrian Perkins was calling the special meeting to consider confirmation and appointment of Sherricka Fields Jones as CFO.
RELATED REPORT: Perkins' short notice of special meeting draws council backlash
Some saw the move as a way of creating a vacancy with Jones’ position and opening the back door to the mayor putting Henry Whitehorn in as acting chief administrative officer – a position for which he failed to receive support for last week.
Creal said she received an email at the end of the day Monday questioning if the agenda was sufficient to hold the meeting. The agenda met the 24-hour notice required by law; however, it did not include the opportunity for the public to comment. Without that, the council cannot take action, Creal said.
Since 24 hours had passed since the call for the meeting, the council could have voted to add public comment to Tuesday’s agenda, Creal said. But that vote would have to be unanimous.
Without that, the meeting would be improper and in violation of the Open Meetings Law, Creal said.
“I don’t want to support it until we get it right,” Councilman James Flurry said.
Councilman Grayson Boucher said he, too, was questioned about the meeting and “just for legality purposes,” he joined with Flurry in adjourning the meeting. Boucher said he was also warned of “pending litigation” about the meeting.
Saying the meeting was called hastily is “just erroneous,” Perkins said before adjournment.
He said the meeting was not called as an emergency meeting, but as a special meeting. He noted that a councilman – who he did not call by name – was absent from last week’s meeting but has returned so that would allow for a vote to “reflect the council’s posture on the CFO’s position.”
The councilman who was out last week was James Green. It was his absence that caused a 3-3 vote – equating to a defeat -- on Whitehorn’s appointment as CAO.
Tuesday morning, though, Councilman John Nickelson was not in attendance. Perkins did not mention that.
Perkins asked why the public comment section was not included on the agenda.
No one answered the question. Instead, Flurry said, “Let’s just get it right.”
The council’s administrative session is Monday, followed on Tuesday by a regular meeting, where Jones’ position and Whitehorn’s recommended appointment are expected to come up again.