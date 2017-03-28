Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that 11 parents were arrested last Friday in Bowie County for violating court orders to pay child support.
Bowie County Sheriff James Prince and Texarkana Police Chief Daniel L. Shiner conducted the sweep in conjunction with the Child Support Division (CSD) of the attorney general’s office.
A total of 26 parents have been arrested since Sheriff Prince initiated the roundups earlier this month.
“Parents have a fundamental and moral responsibility to provide for their children,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I want to thank all the law enforcement officials involved in apprehending those who were delinquent in their court-ordered child support. I encourage other parents who may owe back child support to contact my office immediately to resolve the issue.”
Early last Friday morning, Bowie County Sheriff James Prince dispatched six teams of law enforcement officers to locate and arrest noncompliant parents before they had a chance to leave their homes for the day. CSD investigators provided assistance in locating the scofflaws.
Bowie County Sheriff's Investigator Robbie McCarver say their last round-up was three years ago.
"I think like any county in Texas you've got some people that just don't pay child support, and ever so often we try to do a round up to remind everyone they've got responsibilities for their children," explained McCarver.
Delinquent parents arrested on civil warrants face up to six months in jail.
Cash bonds posted by delinquent parents seeking release from jail are paid to the custodial parents and children who are owed back child support.
Parents who have fallen behind on their child support payments, but are not yet subject to warrants for their arrest, should immediately contact the Attorney General’s Child Support Division at (800) 252-8014 to make payment arrangements.
The Texas Attorney General's Office also has Child Support Evaders program with photos of some of the parents with outstanding warrants on their website.