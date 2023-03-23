MANSFIELD, La. – Six months after the release of an audit highlighting possible misappropriation of public funds during the former DeSoto district attorney’s tenure and there’s still no definitive decision on when the investigation will conclude and whether he’ll face prosecution.
The independent audit of former District Attorney Gary’s spending was completed in 2022 and made public in September. Louisiana State Police conducted a separate investigation.
The auditor said Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign. Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund was questioned. The apparent donation of public funds to an individual and possible payroll fraud were audit findings.
Current District Attorney Charles Adams recused his office from handling the case to “avoid the appearance of this being a political prosecution.” Additionally, Adams anticipates being a witness on behalf of the public office should it reach that stage.
With Adams out, the audit and state police investigation were turned over to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. KTBS recently asked Landry about the status of his investigation. He acknowledged receipt of the case file and said he asked his investigators to review it. Because it is ongoing, Landry said he couldn’t say more.
Evans served one term as district attorney. Adams defeated him in the fall of 2020 election and took office in January 2021.
It took months for the audit of Evans’ term to be completed by an independent auditor then submitted to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office for review.
Some of the audit highlights include:
Possible use of district attorney funds for campaign
During the 2020 election year, invoices totaling almost $70,000 were paid to Evans’ campaign consultants, Rougarou Consulting. The invoices were for professional services, digital/social media ad design, billboard ad design, Lamar billboard, digital/social media ads, radio ads for playoffs, mail production and mail postage.
According to Evans’ candidate report, filed with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, his campaign paid Rougarou Consulting $10,000 for political consulting on Jan. 21, 2020. Then from Feb. 7, 2020 through June 26, 2020, the district attorney’s office paid the company and other associated vendors $73,087.
Subsequent campaign disclosure reports revealed from July 20, 2020 through Nov. 3, 2020, Evans’ campaign paid Rougarou Consulting $87,465.
State law prohibits an elected or appointed official using public funds in personal advertising. There are exceptions when the advertisements are related to the public function of the office.
Donation of public funds
The auditor said Evans used public funds to pay excessive costs for microbial fumigation services in the traffic diversion office. That office only had three employees and was not open to the public. It also had a regular housekeeper.
However, the auditor said a company called Upstream Environmental LLC was paid $14,400 from June 1, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2020. There were no quotes or contracts on file. The invoices also did not have dates for the service.
Additionally, rates on the invoices did not calculate correctly. A W-9 was not on file and Upstream Environmental would not provide one to Adams after he took office.
The money was paid to the company; however, an individual endorsed the checks. The name of that individual was not included in the auditor’s findings.
Management override of payroll policies
Evans lost the election in November 2020. Adams took over on Jan. 11, 2021. But on Jan. 4, 2021, Evans sent a letter to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury payroll clerk requesting payment for uncompensated time and prior years’ vacation for several employees who were terminated by Adams. And four days later he asked the same employees be paid for four weeks of vacation in 2021, even though they were only employees for one week that year.
According to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury, the employees and the amounts paid include Kem Jones ($11,822), Cotessa Roberson ($3,454), Mary Jean Foster ($6,938) and Steve Cormier ($3,736).
There were no time sheets documenting the salaried employees worked the required time, the auditor said.
Restricted diversion funds transferred to the general fund for operations
In 2020, $300,000 was transferred from the district attorney’s diversion fund to the general fund to cover operating expenses, specifically salaries, the auditor noted. No detailed records were required or obtained for most of the salaries allocated to administering the traffic diversion program.
Evans did not keep records of the types of victims’ assistance programs it operated, if any, the auditor said.
“There were no local policies or procedures regarding the transferred expenses. The DeSoto Parish Police Jury paid some of the payroll allocated for reimbursement to the general fund. Yet, the district attorney did not reimburse the Police Jury. Note that the district attorney transferred $500,000 during 2019 with the same explanation,” the auditor wrote.
Louisiana law authorizes district attorneys to create special pretrial diversion programs. However, the diversion funds should not be used for purposes that fall outside of the law, the auditor said.
During 2019 and 2020, Evans transferred $800,000 from the diversion fund to the general fund to cover operating expenses. The state attorney general has concluded district attorneys can charge diversion fees to cover expenses incurred for participation in the diversion program and for administrative costs of diversion programs. Any additional fees charged would be payments for the dismissal of prosecutions which would be in violation of a state law concerning abuse of office.
Adams does not operate a diversion program. All fines and costs are paid, as statutorily mandated, to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office for disbursement to the appropriate agencies.