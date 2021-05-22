BOSSIER CITY, La - Airline High School in Bossier City had its graduation ceremony Saturday night.
One student who was honored but, didn't make it to his graduation is Mackaiem Smith. His family was there in place of the teenager who committed suicide. Earlier KTBS talked with the principal of Airline about how they were honoring him with the first diploma of the night.
"A floral arrangement in memory of the student, an honorary diploma that is presented to the parents. And, in the program it will state 'flowers on the podium in memory of Mackaiem Smith," said Justin James, Airline High School Principal.
383 graduating seniors walked across the stage Saturday night to receive their diplomas at Airline.