Nine-year-old Emilie Gibson was diagnosed with a deadly brain tumor in September of last year - but today all she's worried about is a single pitch.
The Airline softball team has rallied around Emilie since finding out about her condition. Tonight's game was in honor of Emilie, with all proceeds going towards her battle against brain cancer.
She even got to throw the first pitch.
"It's the most amazing thing in the world, both from the Airline girls and the Southwood girls putting this on for Emilie," said Trey Gibson, Emilie's dad. He said she has received an outpouring of support from the Airline softball team, including them spending the day with his daughter on Monday, going on a Easter egg hunt and doing a slip-in-slide.
But today, all that was on Emilie's mind was the first pitch.
"I'm really excited, I practiced a lot, even practiced today some, so a little nervous, a little excited, a bit of both" said Emilie.
"She has been practicing and practicing, she is ready to throw that ball out there," said her dad.
Emilie's dad is thankful today, but the road since diagnosis has been bumpy.
"We've honestly had our world turned upside down, we have gone to some of the deepest depths but we have had some amazing people pull us out and give us some incredible strength," said Gibson.
Nearly 90 percent of those diagnosed with her type of tumor do not make it past two years. Emilie spent 7 weeks in radiation therapy at St. Jude's, and is now participating in a clinical trial at the University of California at San Francisco. The family takes a trip to San Francisco every three weeks for treatment.
Gibson said they're not stopping until Emilie's fight has been won.
"Obviously out outcome is to get a cure," said Gibson. "We will never give up, we will never stop fighting. And that's our dream, that's our expectation, and in fact the other day, Emilie said she expects her miracle, and we do too."
Emilie's family hopes to continue the fight for other children fighting cancer, once Emilie has won her own.
You can follow Emilie's Journey on Facebook, or contribute to her medical expenses on her GoFundMe.