BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The Air Force Reserve mobilized over 100 airmen to New York City to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
These airmen who deployed recently from Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) are helping out several local hospitals of the Big Apple in their fight without explosives.
“This is our war. This is the medical community’s war. This is a good time for us to shine and show what we can do to help everyone so this is also a great opportunity for us to show how we can help everyone,” said 1st Lt. Paula Bomar.
Bomar is a clinical nurse for the Air Force Reserve on Barksdale. She received orders to fly to New York to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, and 24 hours later she landed at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where she is fighting an invisible enemy.
“I’m working in an ICU setting on a COVID-19 floor and we’re there to basically provide relief for the staff and help with the patients as much as we can,” said Bomar.
While a lot of people live behind closed doors and in fear due to this virus, this airman is putting her training at work and confronting COVID-19 on the frontline.
“That’s our job; that’s what we signed up for. We help the medical community out, and we’re all really glad to be here and be able to help. The staff and the hospital have been very appreciative and glad we are here,” said Bomar.
Col. Steven Kirkpatrick, the 307th Bomb Wing commander on Barksdale Air Force Base, couldn’t be more proud of Bomar.
“We are very proud of our medical folks to be willing to volunteer and go forward to help out. Obviously, this pandemic is a major issue across the world so anything we can do to help is very gratifying for our wing,” said Kirkpatrick.
Bomar says she misses her family and has this message of advice: “Just say 'Hi' to my family … and everyone else. Listen to the precautions they are giving you and follow those to protect yourself and family so we can all get through this together as soon as we can."
Airmen from the medical field at BAFB as well as Dyess Air Force Base in Texas continue to volunteer. The 307th Wing commander said they should be deploying very soon to several local hospitals in New York.