It's home, sweet home, today as airmen returned to Barksdale Air Force Base after deployment to southeast Asia to fight ISIS.
There were lots of hugs and cheers on the flight line as family and friends gathered to see their loved ones arrive. The celebration continued inside with a reception where families continued to enjoy one another's company.
Jill Nixon is an Air Force wife and mother who says watching her children see their dad brought her to tears. "Wes just took off and hugged him and right when I saw him hug, the tears started, just so excited for them and just happy that they get their dad back," Nixon said.
Since September, Barksdale B-52's and airmen flew over 400 cities, dropped more than 2,500 weapons and struck more than 2,000 ISIS targets in support of "Operation Inherent Resolve".