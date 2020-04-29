SHREVEPORT, La. - Airports aren't seeing as much traffic as they were six weeks ago.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported Tuesday there were 110,913 travelers throughout the country. Last year on April 28 there were 2.1 million travelers.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Shreveport Regional Airport has seen around 100 people coming in and out each day, said Mark Crawford, marketing and public relations manager. Before COVID-19, the airport would see around 1,000 travelers on a normal day. There were 21 arrivals and departures, but now there are 10.
Despite airfare being affected throughout the country, Crawford said there is one thing that still stands.
"One of the good things we've heard from one of our travel partners, Allegiant, is that nonstop service to Orlando is still scheduled to begin on May 14 and to Destin on May 22," Crawford said. "At this point, we have not decided to cancel any of those nonstop flights to those Florida destinations. We are very excited. At this point, those flights will still operate as scheduled."