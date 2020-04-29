SHREVEPORT, La. - Airports aren't seeing as much traffic as they were six weeks ago. Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported 110,913 travelers throughout the country.
On April 28th, 2019, there were 2,102,068 travelers.
If you do the math, that's about 5.2% of travelers yesterday compared to 2019.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Shreveport Regional Airport’s Marketing and Public Relations manager, Mark Crawford, said they see around 100 people coming in and out each day.
On a normal day, before COVID-19, the airport would see around 1,000 travelers.
There were 21 arrivals and departures, but today there are 10.
Despite airfare being affected throughout the country, Mark Crawford said there is one thing that still stands.
"One of the good things we've heard from one of our travel partners Allegiant, is that nonstop service to Orlando is still scheduled to begin on May 14th and to Destin on May 22nd. At this point, we have not decided to cancel any of those nonstop flights to those Florida destinations. We are very excited! At this point, those flights will still operate as scheduled."
Sunday had the highest amount of travelers reported by the TSA in three weeks at 128,875.