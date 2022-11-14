SHREVEPORT, La. – A new grocery store chain is coming to the Shreveport market.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a 19,432 square-foot Aldi grocery store in southwest Shreveport.
It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road in the vicinity where new businesses have been popping up in recent years on the old AT&T property.
A second Aldi store is scheduled to open Wednesday in Lafayette. There are other stores in New Iberia, LaPlace, Baton Rouge and Slidell.
The company plans to open about 150 new stories this year, about 20 of which will be in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle.
Aldi said it’s on track to become the third largest grocery chain in the nation, trailing behind Kroger and Albertsons.