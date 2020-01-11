UPDATE:
MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson said the alert has been canceled after the couple was taken into custody in Monroeville, Ala.
The infant has been taken to the hospital in Monroe County to be checked out. She is listed in stable condition, state police said in a separate release.
Charges are pending against Levy and Parrie.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MANY, La. – State police and Many police are on the search for a critically ill newborn baby taken by her parents from Sabine Medical Center early this morning.
State police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Many Police Department.
The female newborn was born early this morning around 1 a.m. with a life-threatening condition. She was set to be transported to a hospital in Shreveport for medical intervention.
The parents, Shaun Levy, 39, and Brittany Parrie, 28, left the hospital, with the newborn, in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade. The Cadillac may be displaying a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a personalized Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793). Levy registered the vehicle in Alabama on Tuesday so it is possible the Texas plate is still displayed on the vehicle, state police said.
Levy is to be considered armed and dangerous.
The newborn and Parrie had intravenous drip feeds (IVs) connected at time they left.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects is asked to immediately contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-256-9241, the Sabine Parish CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Office at 318-590-9475, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.