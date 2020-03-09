NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An alert Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputy and teamwork on Sunday led to the quick apprehension of an armed robbery suspect, Sheriff Victor Jones said Monday in a news release.
Tyler Sadarious Charles, 21, of Natchitoches is held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder. No bond is set.
Charles is accused of injuring and robbing a clerk at Tommy's Grocery at knife point. The clerk, who was wearing several layers of clothing, was stabbed multiple times in the back, arm and under the chin and was treated and released at the scene, Jones said in the release.
An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the store, located in the 2300 block of state Highway 494 south of Natchitoches.
Lt. Mike Wilson was on routine patrol and passed the business minutes before the robbery was reported. He remembered seeing a black male in a gold Nissan car parked at the store. Natchitoches deputies and neighboring law enforcement agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the car.
About a half-hour later, Natchitoches police stopped a 2002 Nissan Altima just off the state Highway 1 Bypass. The passenger matched the description of the armed robbery suspect, Jones said in the release.
Detectives, patrol deputies and task force criminal patrol united responded to help with the traffic stop. They found $181 in cash -- the amount reported stolen from the store -- and two knives in the car, according to Jones' release.
That evidence, coupled with a review of surveillance video, was enough probably cause to get an arrest warrant for Charles, Jones said.