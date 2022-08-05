SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors.
The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial picture to determine if that would make the elected official or candidate subject to any conflict of interest or outside influences.
The statement is due by May 15 each year for those in office. But even those who want to hold elected office must file, too.
The deadline is different, however. Candidates filing for the Nov. 8 election had until July 27 to submit forms that were included in the packet of qualifying papers given to them when they signed up for the election during the qualifying period of July 20 to July 22.
The statements are broken down into specific categories for the candidate to provide personal information, as well as his or her spouse. Some categories require specific dollar amounts, while others only ask the candidate to check a box with dollar amounts in ranges.
KTBS took a look at the reports filed by the 10 mayoral candidates. All but two met the deadline and have statements on file with the Board of Ethics.
Mayor Adrian Perkins and Mario Chavez did not file their statements, according to ethics Director Kathleen Allen.
A notice of delinquency is going out today to Chavez, telling him he has seven business days to file the report. Chavez did file a statement in May connected to his service on the Caddo Commission.
As for Perkins, Allen said his report was not filed but did not indicate if he also is being notified about his delinquency. Currently, Perkins has been disqualified from seeking re-election. He’s appealing that decision but the final word as to whether he gets on the ballot may not be known until the appellate court or even the Louisiana Supreme Court weighs in.
Perkins also was late filing his financial disclosure statement for 2019. He was assessed a $2,500 fine, which he paid on July 20 in order to qualify for re-election. The report was due July 8, 2021, and he paid it on March 3.
Here’s a look at the information each candidate provided:
LAUREN ANDERSON
Employment information: Self-employed attorney
Immovable property: House located on East Lister Street, valued between $25,000 and $100,000.
Income received from employment: LRA Esq., between $5,000 and $24,000
Other income that exceeds $1,000: Sold house in San Antonio and netted about $50,000.
Transactions that exceed $5,000: Income from selling house on June 9, between $25,000 and $100,000.
Liabilities exceeding $10,000: Great Lakes, New Rez
TOM ARCENEAUX
Employment information: Director and attorney with Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts
Business positions: 15.09% interest in the law corporation; 100% owner of Montgomery Duplex LLC.
Nonprofit positions: Officer and director of Ariel Gate Intercontinental, Inc., a non-voting Advisory Council member of NORWELA Council Boy Scouts of America and commissioner with Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority.
Immovable property: Home on Jordan Street valued at more than $100,000.
State, political subdivisions and/or gaming interests: Through the Blanchard Walker law firm he received $150,604 from the LSU Office of Legal Affairs, $11,847 from the town of Greenwood, $5,272 from the Caddo Parish tax assessor, $32,031 from the town of Blanchard, $228,597 from the Bossier Levee District, $382 from Caddo Parish, $1,425 from the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission, $20,308 from the city of St. Gabriel, $2,612 from the town of Homer and $38,750 from the village of Hoston.
Income received from employment: Blanchard Walker, more than $100,000.
Other income: Mutual funds at Edward D. Jones at less than $5,000.
Investment holdings: Interest in law firm exceeding $5,000.
Transactions: Sale of a house in the 500 block of Jordan Street owned by him and his wife on June 2, 2021 netted more than $100,000.
MARIO CHAVEZ
Report not filed as mayoral candidate
LEVETTE FULLER
Employment information: Shreveport City Council member
Immovable property: Undivided interest in heir property in DeSoto Parish valued between $5,000 and $24,999.
Income from state, political subdivisions and/or gaming interests: $15,282 “council stipend.”
Income received from employment: City of Shreveport, between $5,000 and $24,999.
Other income that exceeds $1,000: mineral royalties between $5,000 and $24,999.
TRACY MENDELS
Employment: Retired but works part-time as a TAC assistant for the Shreveport Police Department; spouse, Shreveport police sergeant.
Immovable property: Home in Caddo Parish, valued at more than $100,000.
Income from state, political subdivisions and/or gaming interests: Retirement, $30,459, and $4,162 from SPD; spouse - $81,897, SPD
Liabilities that exceed $10,000: Todd Johns, Trustee LLC
ADRIAN PERKINS
Report not filed by deadline.
JULIUS ROMANO
Employment information: Self-employed, academic research leadership, serving the city and community.
Immovable property: Owner of property at 1037 Dudley Drive valued at more than $100,000.
Transactions exceeding $5,000: Sold house on 1503 Whitaker Avenue in Dallas, Texas, valued at more than $ 100,000.
MELVIN SLACK JR.
Employment information: “Boss” of No Limit Detailing
Immovable property: ½-acre with house on Pines Road valued at $7,959.
Income received from business: Less than $5,000.
Other income: Veterans Administration, 100% disability, less than $5,000.
GREGORY TARVER
Employment information: He and his wife are part-time managers of Quality Office Supply, Inc. He’s also part-time executive director of The Institute for Global Outreach, while his wife is part-time executive director of VRC Educational Scholarship Program.
Business positions: His wife owns 60% interest in Quality Office Supply, Inc., which is a retail office supply sales business.
Nonprofit positions: His wife is executive director of The Institute for Global Outreach and VRC Educational Scholarship Program.
Immovable property: His wife is listed as owner of a house in Caddo Parish that is valued at more than $100,000.
State, political subdivisions and/or gaming interest: $26,461 as from state Senate salary and $27,001 from the state retirement system.
Income received from employment: Quality Office Supply ranges between $25,000 and $100,000 for Tarver and the same for his wife.
Income received from business: His wife received between $25,000 and $100,000 from Quality Office Supply Inc.
Other income: Tarver and his wife each received between $25,000 and $100,000 from interest and dividends on investments.
Investment holdings: An excess of $5,000 from the Balistine W. Hopkins Estate Trust.
DARRYL WARE II
Employment information: Community health worker with the Southeast Louisiana Area Health Education Center.
Income received from employment: Less than $5,000 from his fulltime employment with the Southeast Louisiana Area Health Education Center.
Liabilities exceeding $10,000: U.S. Department of Education.