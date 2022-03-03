SHREVEPORT, La.--Tougher punishments could be on the way for anyone participating in illegal drag racing on Shreveport streets. Last year, City council members passed an ordinance that cracked down on the illegal activity by increasing ticket penalties and even making jail time a possible punishment.
"What if a car flips out of control and ends up in a bedroom or a living room where people are sitting? It doesn't matter if it is in the wee hours of the morning or at night, plus it is a busy intersection," said Bonita Bandaries.
"This is a prime example of the community coming together and saying they are sick and tired of this happening in their area and they are willing to do something about it like giving us access to their cameras and staying in touch with the real-time crime center. Everyone banding together and finally saying no more," said councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.
City leaders want to change the ordinance to include impounding the cars caught racing. On Tuesday, community members were able to express their concerns about drag racing to SPD.