TEXARKANA, Texas – Spring Lake Park now boasts an all-inclusive playground dedicated to kids with mental and physical challenges. All kids are welcome to play there, but it includes special equipment that fulfills sensory needs which helps to calm and focus children with sensory issues.
When Scoutmaster Joel Orr was helping Troop 16 try to figure out what their big project was to be, he asked the Texarkana Texas Parks & Recreation Department for ideas.
The department told him there were no all-inclusive playgrounds in our area, but building one was way out of their budget. Orr was first quoted the approximate price would be around $88,000.
After lots of hard work and fundraising, the troop was able to raise $150,000 total for the project. It took about a year and a half to complete and is a welcome addition to Spring Lake Park. The playground is friendly to children of all abilities.