The state is entering Phase 4 of its vaccine rollout plan, which officials say includes roughly 500,000 Oklahomans.
Oklahoma health leaders say, so far, about 25% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine, but 60-70% needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, says more Oklahomans getting vaccinated won't mean an automatic return to "life before COVID."
"Even if we're vaccinated, there's still a possibility that we can carry some of the virus in our nasal passages and our throats," he said. "So that's why its really important, until we achieve that herd immunity, that we do wear masks."
Currently, Oklahoma offers the Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen vaccine, but Pfizer is the only approved for those 16 and older.