BENTON, La. -- All of the guns stolen last fall from a Benton gun store have been recovered, thanks to a major break in the investigation, Sheriff Julian Whittington said Friday in a news release.
Bossier sheriff's detectives received a tip from the security team of the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria about an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. Alexandria Police Department detectives learned that the vehicle had a stolen license plate.
That led to the discovery of the guns reported stolen from the Nov. 14 burglary of the Guns-N-Ammo Store in Benton.
“It’s a great day for law enforcement when we are able to recover all of the guns taken in that burglary to ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands.” said
“We are confident with our arrests in that case but were troubled that we could not locate the stolen weapons. We are thankful for the good work of the hospital security team in reporting this vehicle and the follow-up work done by the Alexandria Police Department detectives," Whittington said.
Already charged in the store's burglary are Silah Reed and Jessica Moore. Both are housed at the Bossier Parish Jail with bonds of $320,000 each.