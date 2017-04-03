Three Shreveport residents have filed suit against the city, alleging that systemic overbilling for sewage service has resulted in millions of dollars in overcharges citywide during the past decade.
The suit, filed Wednesday in Caddo District Court, is the latest salvo between businessman Scott Pernici and the administration of Mayor Ollie Tyler over water and sewer bills. Rhetoric is rising along with the number of suits -- with Pernici saying the city wants to shoot the messenger and the city saying it's all politics that is costing them time and money.
Pernici has filed two previous suits: The first was last year, alleging the city took steps to correct chronic underbilling of heavy water users without compensating him for bringing it to their attention. Last month, Pernici filed a defamation suit against the mayor, alleging she and her top aide made malicious comments that his demands for compensation amounted to a shakedown. The city is fighting both lawsuits in what is becoming an increasingly acrimonious legal battle.
Shreveport has an arcane billing system where water usage in the four "winter months" of November through February is used to calculate a customer's sewer rate for the entire year.
The suit -- which seeks to be class action that others can join collectively -- alleges the city has added in extra days to increase water usage during certain months; measured water usage from October, when it would be expected to be higher; and "rounded up" water usage to the nearest thousand gallons to determine rates. With 65,000 water and sewerage customers, all that has led to millions of dollars in sewer overcharges over the years, the suit alleges.
Sewerage overcharges are as little as $2.78 per month, the suit said. The most common is double that and some bills are up to $31 per month too high, the suit alleges. Small amounts each month can add up to a lot per year, the suit said.
The suit also asks a judge to block the city from cutting off water service to customers with legitimate disputes over their water bill.
"Since as far back as 2007, the city breached its contractual obligations by billing (customers) amounts that they knew, or should have known, were incorrect," said the suit, which alleged the city "was unjustly enriched."
The allegations span the administrations of three mayors.
In a strongly worded retort, the city's attorney, Julie Lafargue, called the lawsuit "purely political."
"Mr. Pernici is carrying out the promise (attorney Michael Wainwright) made in August of 2016, that if the city did not pay them a settlement, then the Water and Sewerage Department would draw the attention and interest of those 'who will find it irresistible for their own political gain.' Mr. Wainwright continues to make good on his political promises," Lafargue said.
"Perhaps others who have profited from sweet deals during prior administrations don't like having this mayor in City Hall because she will not play the old political games," Lafargue said. "Mr. Pernici's company has a consulting contract with BFI, the operator of the city landfill. This contract pays him a percentage of every dollar BFI makes from the city. BFI got the 25-year landfill contract, and he got the consulting contract, in 2003 under a previous administration. Those type deals have not happened on Mayor Tyler's watch."
Pernici is a longtime friend of former Mayor Keith Hightower and was a member of the city's influential architect and engineering selection committee during the Hightower administration. His suit does not allege overbilling during Hightower's administration. It alleges overbilling during the administration of former Mayor Cedric Glover, who did not want to comment on the suit.
The Tyler administration has said they believe Pernici got inside information about water billing problems. Pernici denies it, saying he discovered it after noticing his water bill didn't appear right.
Asked why he and two other men filed the class-action suit, Pernici called the water-billing system "hopelessly broken" and expressed frustration over the progress of the first lawsuit.
"They won't listen to us," he said. "They treat us as if we're the problem. City officials have shown a steadfast unwillingness or lack of ability to make the necessary corrections. We tried to discuss the needed corrections with the city as late as a week ago, but they refused. We were left with no choice but to ask the court to intervene to stop the overbilling."
Pernici said the allegations of chronic overbilling were made after reviewing hundreds of water and sewer bills as part of the suit over compensation.
"We decided to look at the sewer side" of the bills, he said. "We filed public records requests for selected addresses in each billing cycle to see if what we had identified in the water tiers was happening across the board. It's citywide."
Pernici conceded the bills that have been reviewed are only a "snapshot" of the entire billing system but said his group estimates $20 million or more in overbilling over 10 years.
One of those who thinks she's been overbilled is Lillian Edwards, who said she's been disputing her water bill off and on for five years.
"I understand what all these people are going through," Edwards said. "I plan to be the first in line marching them to the lawyer's office."
Lafargue said defending the suit is costly for the city.
"(They) consume a great deal of time for the city employees who are forced to deal with lawyers instead of the important work of city government, rebuilding an aging sewer system, providing clean water to citizens, paving and repairing aging street infrastructure, and addressing the everyday issues of citizens," Lafargue said.
Pernici said he discovered billing errors on his and other people's water bills in 2015 and brought it to the attention of city officials. Pernici wanted a 25 percent share of the additional revenue the Water Department would receive during the first four years. The city corrected the billing problem and Pernici sued, saying the Tyler administration violated a confidentiality agreement by going ahead and fixing the problem without compensating him.
In previous court filings, the city said it was obligated to fix the water-billing error.
"The purpose of the scheme was to force the city to choose between paying Pernici $1 million or staying quiet about a water billing error, which was a violation of a city ordinance, a bond agreement a federal court consent decree and the Clean Water Act," Lafargue said in a motion.
A company hired by the city before Tyler took office set up a computerized billing system that has turned out to be rife with problems. Documents filed in one of the Pernici suits show there has been widespread underbilling of water and sewer accounts. In addition, residents are complaining of other instances of overbilling.
The Tyler administration is skeptical of Pernici's claim he discovered the water billing on his own, saying it thinks he had inside information.
In an affidavit filed in court by the city, Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford said he considered it implausible that a private citizen could discover a complex error through monitoring water bills. He said he believes the disclosure -- either intentionally or unintentionally -- came from city employees who knew "intimate details" of the problems with billing.
"That's an excuse. That's not true," Pernici said of Crawford's statement, calling it a "smokescreen."
Tyler, who inherited the problem when she took office, has acknowledged the city cannot guarantee bills are correct. Her administration has ordered an audit to find out the problem.