SHREVEPORT, La - An alleged "car show" on Lakeshore Drive attracts a big police presence on Sunday afternoon, with up to 10 units responding on Caddo 911, and proved to be an unauthorized event by the city. This is according to SPD.
The event allegedly began with a Facebook post and led to the area being completely full of people and cars.
SPD said the event was disruptive enough for residents in the area to call authorities, complaining they could not drive through the area due to the congestion.
"They couldn't get to their houses, couldn't get to their businesses. People couldn't get through here," SPD Captain Steven Pfender told KTBS. "So it's more of a public safety issue. And if a fire truck or ambulance had to get down into the park or into this area, they wouldn't have been able to because of all this congestion."
SPD also said they were in the area for about two hours clearing the area and directing traffic.