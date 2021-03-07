SHREVEPORT, La. - An alleged "car show" on Shreveport's Lakeshore Drive attracted a big police presence Sunday afternoon, with up to 10 units responding, and proved to be an unauthorized event by the city, according to police.
The event allegedly began with a Facebook post and led to the area being completely full of people and cars.
Police said the event was disruptive enough for residents in the area to call authorities, complaining they could not drive through the area due to the congestion.
"They couldn't get to their houses, couldn't get to their businesses. People couldn't get through here," Capt. Steven Pfender said. "So it's more of a public safety issue. And if a fire truck or ambulance had to get down into the park or into this area, they wouldn't have been able to because of all this congestion."
Police remained in the area for about two hours clearing the traffic.