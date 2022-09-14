It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
Wednesday, the business had a nine-footer in the cooler. Smith says he is one of the only processors of gators in the northwest part of the state. To process a gator means carefully trimming all the meat off the carcass. But it also means preserving the skin. Smith says hunters generally like to have the skin spread out on board, something they can display at home.
Smith says he and his family also like to hunt gators.
“It's exciting. it really is,” Smith said. “We drew tags two years ago, me and my girls. we went and harvested three nice gators.”
He says one of the things that makes hunting gators such a thrill is the mystery of what’s on the other end of that taught line.
“It's like you see on swamp people. It's a rush because you don't know what's going to happen and you don't what's going to be on the line when you get there,” Smith said. “You don't know if you're going to have a 4-foot-gator or a darn 12-6, 600 pound one.”
So, what do you do with a gator? Smith says some of the meat is very good. They also make sausage with it. Most people are interested in the skin and will have the entire skin mounted. If you’re dreaming of some gator boots, Smith said that will cost you about 15-hundred dollars to get custom made once you kill your gator.
The season opened in the west zone on September 4 and runs for 60 days. Tags to hunt gators in Louisiana are drawn on a lottery basis.