SHREVEPORT, La. – Almost $20 million in proposed cuts touching almost every city department will get a first review Wednesday by the Audit and Finance Committee.
Chief Finance Officer Sherricka Field Jones compiled the list of recommended cuts to overcome an anticipated budget shortfall related to the COVID-19 shutdown.
On the list:
- Travel $70,000
- Directors 10 percent salary cuts $87,800
- Engineering $454,000
- Fire Department $770,600
- Parks & Recreation $1,884,062
- Police $4,458,937
- Property Standards $101,056
- Public Works $1,843,630
- Riverfront $940,000
- SporTran $3,900,000
- Streets $2,380,000
- Water & Sewer $2,390,000
- Subsidies to MPC and Community Development $60,000
Total: $19,340,085
KTBS is told a majority of the cuts are empty positions within the departments that are budgeted but not expended.
Michael Carter, who heads the Shreveport Police Officers Association, has already weighed in on the proposed cuts in a letter to city council members. He expressed his “disbelief” at the “gutting” of the police budget.
“Obviously, the safety of the city is not the priority,” he wrote.
Carter pointed out the unsuccessful attempts to increase officer pay, the 60 open positions, difficulty in training a low number of academy cadets and aging fleet. Voting for eve half of the cuts “will destroy the rank and file within the Police Department,” he said.
The Audit and Finance Committee meets at 2 p.m. Public comments may be submitted in writing by visiting the city's website to submit a request to speak form and to attach a written comment via the upload button. Written public comments submitted before 1:30 p.m. will be read aloud during the public comment period of the meeting and should be limited to 3 minutes of read time.
The meeting is available for viewing at the city's website and on the city’s Facebook page via Facebook Live.