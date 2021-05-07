SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Friday for what's being called a major economic development announcement.
It is expected to be the announcement of a new 3.5 million square foot Amazon facility in Shreveport. It's a story KTBS 3 has been working on for months.
The announcement will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Several contractors connected to Amazon are listed on documents about a site off of Corporte Drive. Crews started working on the land last week.