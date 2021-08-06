SHREVEPORT, La. – As steel that frames the Amazon fulfillment center takes shape, the company in charge of construction is looking for companies to do additional on-site work.
Ryan Companies is soliciting proposals for the following:
- Earthwork
- Traffic signals
- Underground utilities
- Paving
- Landscape
- Striping
- Traffic control
- Curbing
Companies interested in the work can attend a non-mandatory outreach conference at 10 a.m. Monday. Click here for information on how to join the conference and for additional contact information.
Proposal packages are due to Ryan Industries at 2 p.m. Aug. 24.
Dirt work for the $200 million robotics fulfilment center started in May. The five-story, 3 million square-foot building is taking shape on the 135-acre site on Corporate Drive.
The location gives the center access to Interstates 20, 220 and 49. Completion is expected in 2022.
Amazon officials said approximately 1,000 jobs will be created.