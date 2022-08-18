SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown.
Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
But even though the work is progressing, an opening date is elusive.
“I don’t have an exact date to share with you when we expect to be operational,” Breaux said.
She reaffirmed, however, the company’s commitment to its initial promise of providing 1,000 full-time jobs.
“That has not changed,” Breaux said. “I just don’t have the ability to give a date of an exact launch.”
But once a date is known, Breaux said Amazon will work with the state’s workforce development, city and parish to get the word about job opportunities.
Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts asked about the possibility of locals being considered for management positions. Breaux said Amazon “does a little bit of both,” meaning they hire some locals for management positions, along with moving in managers from other locations. Those positions are usually filled several months in advance of opening.
Gage-Watts said she’s had to tell people that social media posts about Amazon hiring locally are not true. She also referred to a news article that stated Amazon was delaying or canceling plans for 16 warehouses in other locations.
Breaux emphasized Shreveport’s fulfillment center is only delayed. Original plans called for it to open by year’s end.
“Delayed, not denied?” asked parish Administrator Woody Wilson. “You’re still moving forward?”
“Correct,” said Breaux.