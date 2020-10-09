Amazon ordered to pay $5M in patent infringement case

MARSHALL, Texas - After a six-day trial in Marshall’s federal court, an East Texas jury determined that Amazon’s Echo product, with the “Alexa” command, does infringe a patent invention related to a smart speaker system.
The jury, on Thursday, ordered Amazon to pay Plano-based Vocalife a $5 million lump sum royalty to compensate Vocalife for its damages resulting from infringement. Vocalife was seeking a reasonable royalty of $30 million for past sales, in the case.
“We’re entitled to damages no less than a reasonable royalty in this case,” said Jennifer Truelove, of the Marshall-based McKool Smith PC, who served as co-counsel on Vocalife’s legal team.
In Thursday’s closing statements, she asked jurors to use their commonsense regarding the credibility of Amazon’s witnesses.
“Our jurors in East Texas are really, really good judges of character. You are the sole judges of credibility,” she said in closing statements Thursday.
The jury trial in the case kicked off last week in Marshall’s federal court with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.
In the case, Vocalife LLC, a Plano-based technology company, and its owner and inventor Dr. Qi “Peter” Li, filed the lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon.com LLC on April 16, 2019, claiming that certain Amazon products, such as the virtual assistant smart speakers utilizing Amazon “Alexa” technology, willfully or intentionally infringes Vocalife’s patented microphone array system.
Vocalife accused Amazon of stealing their ideas and putting it into their own product after Li shared his invention during a 2011 at the invitation of Amazon.
Plaintiff’s closing statements
Giving background on the co-inventors of the patent, Truelove told jurors on Thursday that both Dr. Li and his co-inventor Dr. Manli Zhu worked on the invention for years. The two came to America from China for higher education and to realize the American dream.
Truelove said Zhu, who no longer works for Li’s company, doesn’t have any financial gain in this case, but was brave enough to come because it involves her life’s work.
“She’s one of the inventors in this case. She worked on this invention for years,” said Truelove. “It took bravery and courage for her to come here. She’s an inventor; she doesn’t own the patent.
Vocalife’s lead trial counsel Alfred Fabricant, of Fabricant LLP in New York, echoed Truelove’s sentiments, arguing that Amazon’s witnesses lacked credibility.
“This is about the microphone array that stays on top of that device. Without it, there would be no Echo; there would be no Alexa,” he said of how Amazon infringes Vocalife’s patented invention.
In response to Amazon’s claims that the patent-in-suit was invalid or not a novel invention, Fabricant argued that the technology was very complex.
“Dr. Zhu and Dr. Li spent years working on this invention. It was not obvious. It was not easy. It was not known,” Fabricant said.
The jury agreed, finding that Amazon did not prove their invalidity claims in the case.