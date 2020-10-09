Amazon ordered to pay $5M in patent infringement case

You have permission to edit this article.
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...NORTHERLY WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH
EXPECTED TONIGHT AND EARLY ON SATURDAY AS HURRICANE DELTA MOVES
ACROSS THE AREA.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH
CENTRAL ARKANSAS AND DEEP EAST TEXAS.

* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS
AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT.

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX

**DELTA TO MAKE LANDFALL ON THE SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA COAST DURING
THE NEXT FEW HOURS**

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- NONE

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT,
JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE PARISH,
SABINE COUNTY, AND WINN

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 170 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA OR ABOUT 230 MILES
SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONROE LA
- 29.3N 93.2W
- STORM INTENSITY 105 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

AT 400 PM CDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA WAS LOCATED ONLY ABOUT
35 MILES SOUTH OF CAMERON, LA. DELTA IS MOVING TOWARD THE
NORTH-NORTHEAST NEAR 14 MPH AND SHOULD CONTINUE THIS GENERAL MOTION
AS IT MOVES INLAND THIS EVENING AND THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE NOW DECREASED TO 105 MPH AND A
CONTINUED WEAKENING TREND WILL OCCUR AS DELTA MOVES INLAND WITHIN
THE NEXT FEW HOURS. DELTA SHOULD WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM BY
THE TIME IT REACHES CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, BUT IS STILL
EXPECTED TO BRING SPORADIC WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH WELL INLAND
LATER TONIGHT. IN ADDITION, HEAVY TO OCCASIONALLY TORRENTIAL
DOWNPOURS ARE ANTICIPATED INLAND NEAR AND IN ADVANCE OF THE
CENTER OF CIRCULATION.

THE REMNANTS OF DELTA WILL BE EXITING FROM THE FOUR STATE REGION
BY MIDDAY TOMORROW, BUT GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE
ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE ARKLAMISS LATE TONIGHT UNTIL THIS TIME.
ELSEWHERE, EXPECT IMPACTS FROM DELTA IN THE REGION TO BE ABATING
MORE TOWARDS DAYBREAK.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* WIND:
PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP
EAST TEXAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:

- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE
TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS.
- SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER
NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL
FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

ALSO, PREPARE FOR SPORADIC WIND DAMAGE WITH TREE LIMBS DOWN ACROSS
DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS.

* FLOODING RAIN:
PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS AND MUCH OF
WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AS WELL AS SOUTH CENTRAL
ARKANSAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:

- FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES.
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER
CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY
IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND
DITCHES OVERFLOW.
- FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS.
SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID
INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE
AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS
STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS
BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES.

PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS,
AND THE REMAINDER OF DEEP EASTER TEXAS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

* PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND
PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A
SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING.

KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES
CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE
POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY
VENTILATED AREA.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN
EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER.

IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN
WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH
IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY
ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE
AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED
ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!

IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE
TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER
SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING.

CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS
FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES
TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER
WARNINGS.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV
- FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG
- FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 7 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.

Amazon ordered to pay $5M in patent infringement case

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo

 Michel Spingler

The jury, on Thursday, ordered Amazon to pay Plano-based Vocalife a $5 million lump sum royalty to compensate Vocalife for its damages resulting from infringement. Vocalife was seeking a reasonable royalty of $30 million for past sales, in the case.

“We’re entitled to damages no less than a reasonable royalty in this case,” said Jennifer Truelove, of the Marshall-based McKool Smith PC, who served as co-counsel on Vocalife’s legal team.

In Thursday’s closing statements, she asked jurors to use their commonsense regarding the credibility of Amazon’s witnesses.

“Our jurors in East Texas are really, really good judges of character. You are the sole judges of credibility,” she said in closing statements Thursday.

The jury trial in the case kicked off last week in Marshall’s federal court with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.

In the case, Vocalife LLC, a Plano-based technology company, and its owner and inventor Dr. Qi “Peter” Li, filed the lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon.com LLC on April 16, 2019, claiming that certain Amazon products, such as the virtual assistant smart speakers utilizing Amazon “Alexa” technology, willfully or intentionally infringes Vocalife’s patented microphone array system.

Vocalife accused Amazon of stealing their ideas and putting it into their own product after Li shared his invention during a 2011 at the invitation of Amazon.

Plaintiff’s closing statements

Giving background on the co-inventors of the patent, Truelove told jurors on Thursday that both Dr. Li and his co-inventor Dr. Manli Zhu worked on the invention for years. The two came to America from China for higher education and to realize the American dream.

Truelove said Zhu, who no longer works for Li’s company, doesn’t have any financial gain in this case, but was brave enough to come because it involves her life’s work.

“She’s one of the inventors in this case. She worked on this invention for years,” said Truelove. “It took bravery and courage for her to come here. She’s an inventor; she doesn’t own the patent.

Vocalife’s lead trial counsel Alfred Fabricant, of Fabricant LLP in New York, echoed Truelove’s sentiments, arguing that Amazon’s witnesses lacked credibility.

“This is about the microphone array that stays on top of that device. Without it, there would be no Echo; there would be no Alexa,” he said of how Amazon infringes Vocalife’s patented invention.

In response to Amazon’s claims that the patent-in-suit was invalid or not a novel invention, Fabricant argued that the technology was very complex.

“Dr. Zhu and Dr. Li spent years working on this invention. It was not obvious. It was not easy. It was not known,” Fabricant said.

The jury agreed, finding that Amazon did not prove their invalidity claims in the case.

 
