SHREVEPORT, La. – Hurricane Ida, continued COVID-19 uncertainties, Biden administration changes and ever-changing oil and gas prices complicated the annual forecast of the local and state economy. But Northwest Louisiana can still expect a major bump from new businesses bringing thousands of jobs and an expected uptick in Haynesville Shale development.
Economist Loren Scott shared those predictions Friday with community leaders during a presentation hosted by the Port of Caddo-Bossier.
Scott said he is forecasting something unusual for the four-parish region – Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Webster – and that’s three straight years of job growth. That comes after COVID “clobbered” this region, causing a loss of 13,300 jobs in 2020.
“After COVID recovery in 2021, we are projecting that this (region) will pick up 5,500 new jobs in 2022 and another 2,800 jobs in 2023,” Scott said in his report.
Major Bump from Amazon
Scott said economic developers and government officials did a victory dance when Amazon announced it would place one of its fulfillment centers in the Shreveport area.
This $200 million robotic center will be in the Hunter Industrial Park and should open in the fall of 2022.
"This is one of the biggest economic development projects to hit this area really since the Haynesville Shale boom. Shreveport was so fortunate to land this thing. It could have landed in Ruston. It could have landed in Longview. Fortunately, it landed in Caddo Parish," Scott said after his presentation. "We’re talking about a thousand new jobs. And that’s a thousand direct jobs. It does not include the multiplier effect jobs. You can take that number and probably multiply it be at least two. So this is really, really important for this area, especially given some of the red flags, some of the head winds that are pushing against economic growth in this area."
Port of Caddo-Bossier: Still a star in economy
The is home to several companies, including Ronpak, Sports South, Morris Dickson, Ternium steel, Pratt recycling and Benteler Steel. Altogether, tenants there total about 1,763.
The port is near final attraction of two new companies to its property. One is a $325 million plant that would use existing infrastructure and add a large number of barges to the river traffic. It comes with 75 new jobs.
The other is a $25-35 million frack sand company with another 60-90 jobs. Starting salaries are expected to be $55,000 to $85,000 a year.
“Either prospect would be a nice economic development win for the region,” Scott said.
Haynesville Shale resurgence?
Will 2022 be the beginning of a serious resurgence in the Haynesville Shale? Scott said a Norwegian energy research firm, Rystad, is projecting gas production in the natural gas play to ramp up by 86 percent between now and 2035.
Factors driving the optimism include a price jump in natural gas prices. The play is considered profitable in the $2- $2.25 MMBtu range, and prices exceeded $4 per MMBtu in July.
"One outfit, Global Plast, said that the rate of return on equity of Haynesville shale is 29% and that's very good so: A) we're expecting the rig count on Haynesville shale to go up. B) if you look at some of the merger and acquisition activity going on in this area, that's another key indicator that things are going to take off here. You've got some new pipelines, at least one key pipeline that's going in place that will move that natural gas down to our LNG facilities on the coast ..." Scott said in a separate interview.
Second, the Haynesville has a location advantage over the Marcellus Play in the Appalachian region because of the east of getting the gas to the Gulf coast markets.
Third, there is evidence producers are increasingly interested in it. Southwest Energy spent $2.7 billion to buy Indigo Natural Resources and Chesapeake spent almost the same to buy Vine Energy.
Finally, Tellurian is making a move into the Haynesville because the firm plans to control all the natural gas needed to supply its proposed Driftwood LNG in the Lake Charles area. Tellurian plans to start construction of its LNG facility in 2022, Scott said.
“All of these factors are painting a much rosier picture for this play over the next two years. In fact, the rig count in North Louisiana has jumped from 20 to 34 in July compared to last year,” Scott said.
Another growth target: Cyber Research Park
A serious growth engine for this Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Webster region recently has been the Cyber Research Park in Bossier Parish. There are now 1,200 people working at the three main units at the park.
General Dynamics is the largest player with about 1,100 high-wage jobs. There are 80 on the staff of the Cyber Innovations Center and another 300 at the call center on Benton Road.
Construction is underway on the $22 million Louisiana Tech Research Institute, which will start with about 200 employees when it initially opens in 2022, and then will grow to 500.
“The Cyber folks are working on two other large projects which if landed will result in another significant kick upward in employment in the area. One is a potentially 600-1,000-job firm associated with the Air Force’s Strike WERX program, which would engage inter and extra service innovators and entrepreneurs in the operations of the U.S. Air Force. A second possibility---Project X---is more secretive and could generate up to 2,000 new jobs. As an important aside, the Cyber Research Park also attracts 4,000-plus visitors a year who spend money in local restaurants, hotels, etc. -- another nice boost to the economy,” Scott said in his report.
Ochsner, BRF, Fibrebond continue growth
Additional jobs are projected from a number of other sources over the next two years. The Ochsner-LSU Health Sciences Center was a major job contributor over the past two years and should continue so over 2022-23.
The partnership is projected to add 240 new jobs over 2022-23 and spend some $25 million a year on capital projects. The latter will include a new community health center, continuing renovations at the Kings Highway campus, an additional 25 inpatient beds at St. Mary, and a new building for intensive outpatient treatment of mental disorders.
There are 614 people employed directly at BRF entities. BRF recently attracted Omicron Technology Solutions---a software-as-a-service developer, hiring 20 new people. Work will be completed early next year on the $20 million Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy on the BRF campus.
Fibrebond Company, which manufactures modular electrical enclosures, has 450 employees. Fibrebond would like to hire about 50 more people but is having a very tough time finding qualified electricians.
Honeywell is making an additional $75 million investment at its plant on Mooringsport Road. That will generate 15 new jobs.
The 170-person Continental Structural Plastics facility in Webster Parish is engaged in a $13 million expansion that will add 33 new jobs. The company manufactures under-carriages and bumpers for cars and trucks.
A $35 million Spine Center of Excellence is under construction in Bossier City and should be completed in the second half of 2022.
Little Change in roads; little help from airports or casinos
While there will be a healthy amount of money coming to the area in state road lettings ($129.5 million), this figure is little changed from a year ago when it was $127 million.
Some of the bigger projects include:
• $53 million on Interstate 20 rehab work from Pins Road to I-220;
• $12 million to replace the Cross Bayou bridge; and
• $8 million on U.S. Highway 171 from Caddo Place to state Highway 3132.
While some additional injection of funds into this economy will come via roads, the same cannot be said for airports in the area, starting with the largest employer in the area -- Barksdale Air Force Base. There are almost 9,000 troops and civilians employed at the base.
“That represents a great economic driver for the region. However, as can be seen …, the base has been in an employment slide for almost a decade,” Scott said.
Combined troop/civilian strength has dropped by 828 jobs since 2012 and declined by 289 jobs between 2019 and 2020.9 Better news comes from the capital spending side of the base. Work will begin in the second half of 2022 on a $46.5 million entrance to the base.
Hopes are high that a new $170- $225 million weapons storage facility will be authorized at the base next year. That facility would result in about 100 new jobs.
News is decidedly less happy at Shreveport Regional Airport, Scott said. Western Global Airlines, a jet maintenance facility, dropped from 120 employees to 60 due to COVID. The company would like to go back to 170 or so workers but is struggling to find workers and demand for their services is still weak.
Advanced Aero Services, which had hoped to get an MRO facility well underway at the airport, has not gotten underway or secured all the necessary permits to operate.
While flight traffic out of the airport is nearing pre-COVID levels, United Airlines has still not reinstated its direct flight to Denver., but that will change on Oct. 31.
Casino revenues took a beating during the COVID shutdown, and the region emerged with one less casino than pre-COVID.
Though gross revenues have more than come back, the same cannot be said for employment. In the pre-COVID quarter of 2019-Q4 there were 4,542 people employed in the region’s six casinos. A year later in 2020-Q4 (latest employment data available) there were 2,515 workers at the five casinos operating. Over 2,000 jobs vanished in one year.