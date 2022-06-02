SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you were looking forward to applying for a job at Amazon's new facility in Shreveport soon, it looks like you're going to have to wait. Local reports say hiring won't start until February of next year, or maybe next summer.
And the facility won't open until next summer, or maybe next September, 2023.
Mayor Adrian Perkins has reportedly said that supply chain issues are causing the delays. His office would not confirm any of that with us. Amazon also would not confirm a timetable.
A company spokesman, Daniel Martin, said in a written statement, in part, "It’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network. We’ll provide an update on our launch timing and hiring at a later date.”
Amazon is building a $200 million robotic fulfillment center near I-220 off Market Street. That's where the ecommerce giant will store, pack and ship merchandise.
A thousand jobs are expected, with starting wages at $15 dollars an hour plus benefits.