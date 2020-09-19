CHEROKEE COUNTY, Tx- The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department (WPD) are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy.
The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday, around 7 a.m, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.
The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.
According to the WPD, the boy's father, DeAndre Argumon, has been arrested.
Police are asking the public if they saw Deandre driving a 2003 gray Ford Explorer between the hours of 10 a.m - 2 p.m. on Friday, to contact officials immediately. The vehicle has been located, but the infant is still missing.
If you have any information on the child's whereabouts, please contact the WPD at (903) 683-2271.