CHEROKEE COUNTY, Tx- The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department (WPD) are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy.

The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday, around 7 a.m, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.

The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.

