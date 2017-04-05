An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Zoey Alexis Limon of Merkel, Texas. Police are looking for 33-year-old Adryana Elizabeth Limon and 26-year-old Jimmy Wayne McQueen in connection to her abduction.
Zoey Limon is described as as a Hispanic female, 5'2", 130 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on her wrist that says "princess". She may have scars on her wrists.
Adryana Limon is described as a Hispanic female, 5'3", 180 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a leopard print shirt.
Jimmy McQueen is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10", 163 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and has a scar on his left ankle.
Police say they may be traveling in a white and tan 1996 Chevrolet Suburban with TX plates HRF7519.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merkel Police Department at (325)674-1300.