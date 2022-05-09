MANDEVILLE, La. - Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for two abducted children in Mandeville.
Police said the two children were last seen on 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville. According to authorities the girls were abducted by Sergio "David Hernandez.
Police described 9-year-old, Eileen De Leon as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki skirt. 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez is described as weighing 12 pounds and last seen wearing a pink onesie.
Hernandez is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male. He is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident. Authorities said he is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.