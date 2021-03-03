PONCHATOULA, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued an Amber Alert for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are requesting assistance in locating two young boys, Kaesyn Heck, 8, and Jax Matthews, 4.
Kaesyn is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is approximately 3½ feet tall and 45 pounds.
Both Kaesyn and Jax are blonde headed and have “crew cut” style haircuts.
Both children are missing and were last seen from their father’s home at 41598 River Road in Ponchatoula Jax Matthews was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.
The children may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Burgundy or Red in color with a busted sunroof with a Louisiana plate 153AFD. The direction of travel is unknown.
Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.