An 18-year-old Leon County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly took an ambulance from Palestine Regional Medical Center and led police officers on a high-speed chase.
Armando Vinaja was arrested on the allegations of driving while under the influence, reckless driving, unlawful use of a vehicle and evading law enforcement.
City Spokesman Nate Smith said at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Vinaja was transported by a PRMC ambulance from Highway 79 after he was discovered lying in a ditch by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Vinaja was not in custody by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, but a Leon County deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital as a safety precaution. Once the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the deputy returned back to Leon County, according to a Facebook post from Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis.
Ellis, in the Facebook post, said Vinaja was walking along Highway 79 between Buffalo and Oakwood, and a motorist called in to say the man was walking into travel lanes.
Once law enforcement made contact with Vinaja, they contacted an ambulance to have him transported and checked out by doctors. His actions and comments is why the deputy followed the ambulance to make sure they didn't have any issues transporting him, Ellis said.
Vinaja at some point stole an ambulance from the hospital before driving east on Loop 256 toward Walmart, Smith said.
As police officers from the Palestine Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff's deputies pursued, the chase reached speeds near 100 mph, Smith said.
Vinaja turned on Crockett Road before eventually turning east on Park Avenue, where he lost control of the ambulance and came to a stop, Smith said. He said the entire chase only lasted 1.5 miles.
According to Smith, police said Vinaja, while driving on Crockett Road, was outside the cab of the ambulance while he steered the vehicle with his right hand.
Vinaja jumped out of the ambulance after losing control, and he was arrested immediately and taken to the Anderson County Jail, Smith said.
Vinaja is being held on $115,000 bond. His arraignment was Tuesday morning.