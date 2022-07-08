BOSSIER CITY, La. – An amended indictment was filed this week in Bossier District Court in the case of a Bossier City man jailed in the January 2020 shooting death of a woman on the interstate and a separate shooting weeks later that injured three other people.
Roger Demar Hicks, 33, was initially indicted in July 2021 with one count of first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting death of Sheniquel O’ Neal, 29. She was found dead in her vehicle that crashed on Interstate 220 near Airline.
A Bossier Parish grand jury on Wednesday amended the indictment to add three more counts. In addition to first-degree murder in O’Neal’s death, Hicks is charged on count 2 with the attempted first-degree murder of Arneita Fisher, on count 3 with attempted first-degree murder of an 8-year-old child and count 4 with attempted first-degree murder of Andera Deeb.
Hicks pleaded not guilty to the new charges Friday.
District Judge Parker Self set a status conference on Aug. 10 and motion deadlines in September.
Hicks was scheduled for trial on Aug. 1; however, Self reset the trial for Nov. 28.
Bossier City police said the O’Neal’s death was the result of a drug-related fatal shooting.
Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 30, 2020, a young girl sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after shots were fired into a home in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Golden Meadows. Two other people were also in the house.
Both crimes are suspected to be the result of an ongoing feud involving illegal drugs, police said.