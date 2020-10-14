SHREVEPORT, La. – Could extra property tax revenue been in the future for parishes such as Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Webster that have active oil and gas operations?
The answer is uncertain; however, a proposed constitutional amendment that voters will consider Nov. 3 has the potential of doing that down the road.
Constitutional Amendment No. 2 would allow parish tax assessors to consider a well’s production when putting a value on it for property tax assessment. Those assessments generate revenue for parish and state governments.
“This amendment brings a fairness to the assessment process for the oil and gas industry, 90% of which consists of small businesses,” said Mike Moncla, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association interim president. “When independent operators can reliably predict their costs, they can allocate more to supporting and expanding their workforce. Fairness and predictability lead to more investment.”
Moncla said the amendment drew unanimous support from state lawmakers, tax assessors and the industry. "So it's a win, win, win across the board. Everyone is for it. We just need the public out there, that's going to be voting, to vote it in, because it does change the constitution."
Currently, parish tax assessors determine the value of an oil and gas well without considering the income it might produce. That means they are left to factor in items such as replacement of a well or its market value. The technique has been viewed as cumbersome and fuels clashes among the assessors, oil and gas producers and the state tax commission.
The proposed change – which is supported by the assessors and the oil and gas industry – specifies the oil and gas wells’ production be included when considering its value for taxing purposes. The intent is not to raise or lower taxes on the wells but rather shift the burden so that low-producing or shut-in wells are assessed less and wells with higher production assessed more.
Caddo Parish Tax Assessor Charles Henington said the net financial result could turn out to be revenue neutral. It will be at least three years before the new assessment process takes affect, if the amendment is approved.
"We don't have new assessed figures because we don't know exactly how it's going to be, because it allows another way to value the well. Right now, you have cost approach, sales approach and now the income approach, is what this one will allow," Henington said.
This amendment comes at a time when the oil and gas industry in Louisiana is taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and oil glut generated overseas. This summer, nearly a quarter of the oil-related workforce was laid off, four in every five companies shut down wells and at least 50 percent said bankruptcy was likely, according to LOGA.
Here’s a look at the number of wells by parish:
Parish Well numbers Crude oil Condensate Oil total
Caddo 12,037 1,492,231 143,995 1,636,226
Bossier 2,026 314,860 299,349 614,209
DeSoto 3,756 35,962 260,315 296,277
Webster 1,133 247,217 327,250 574,467
According to the Public Affairs Research Council, here are the arguments for and against the amendment:
ARGUMENT FOR
Assessors and the oil and gas industry came together to create this amendment after decades of disagreement. This amendment is narrow and does not affect severance taxes.
The amendment only allows the income approach to be considered when assessing an oil or gas well, along with the market and cost approaches. It will mean that newer, richer wells will tend to be valued higher than older, poorer wells, which is not necessarily the case now.
This change will give the local assessors and the Tax Commission the tools they need to assess wells logically and fairly. It could reduce litigation. It may lessen the unfair tax burden on some low producers. A mere statute will not suffice and there is no foreseeable resolution outside of a constitutional amendment.
ARGUMENT AGAINST
Although assessors and the oil industry have said this change would not raise taxes, the Legislative Fiscal Office stated that any effect on local tax bases is speculative. Some parishes could receive more in property taxes while others could receive less as a result of the amendment. While the amendment allows a new assessment method, a better solution would be a broader and more fundamental change to create a Constitution that allows the Legislature more flexibility with state fiscal policy.
HOW IT APPEARS ON THE BALLOT:
Proposed Amendment No. 2
Act 368 (HB 360, 2020 Regular Session by Representative Huval) - Proposed constitutional amendment retains present constitution but specifies that the presence or production of oil or gas may be included in the methodology when determining the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of ad valorem taxes. (Amends Const. Art. VII, §4(B))
Ballot Language: “Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?” (Amends Article VII, Section 4(B))