SHREVEPORT, La. – As we cover different topics for America Saves Week, we can’t leave out saving for retirement. Here are a few steps you can take to make sure your golden years are truly golden.
Tip 1. Focus on today especially if you are just starting to put away money. Start saving and investing as much as you can and let compound interest start working in your favor.
Tip 2. Contribute to your 401(k). If your employer offers a traditional 401(k) plan and you are eligible, it allows you to contribute pre-tax money. Contribute what they match or greater and since the money is taken out of your paycheck before you see it, it could help you pay less in taxes.
Tip 3. Open an IRA account on your own. It is another type of retirement account that you can open at most institutions. You can open a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA. A Traditional IRA can be tax deductible, but you will pay taxes when you take the money out. A Roth IRA grows with interest and when you take it out, you pay no taxes on it.
Tip 4. Make deductions to your retirement savings automatic so you do not touch it nor worry about it.
Tip 5. Finally, set a goal. Set some benchmarks for yourself so you know you are on track. Home Federal Bank has a retirement calculator that you can use.