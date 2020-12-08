UNITED STATES - American Airlines is offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits, for those flying in the United States.
The airline has teamed up with vendor "Lets Get Checked."
They also say you'll get your results within 48 hours.
The following states have signed up to be in the program:
- Alaska
- Connecticut
- District of Columbia
- Chicago
- Hawaii
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
The test kits cost $129, and go on sale Wednesday, December 9.