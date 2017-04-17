American Airlines will begin twice-daily, non-stop jet service to Charlotte, North Carolina from Shreveport Regional Airport in August.
The service will operate twice-daily on a 50-seat Canadair regional jet aircraft.
The launch of Shreveport-Charlotte service will be supported by funding from the Regional Air Service Alliance (RASA) and the revenue generated from a hotel/motel proposition.
“I am thrilled that American Airlines has recognized Shreveport as an important part of their network and has decided to add non-stop flights to Charlotte,” said Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler in a written statement. “This is the result of the work we did in securing the Hotel-Motel Proposition last year to support air service development at Shreveport Regional Airport.”
“This flight will be a great addition to the existing air service available from our airport. We will now have five airlines that serve eight top travel destinations around the United States,” said Henry Thompson, airports director for the Shreveport Airport Authority. “American has served Shreveport for more than 35 years and we look forward to further expanding their presence here.”
The service on a 50-seat Canadair regional jet.
This new flight to Charlotte, which is one of American’s largest hubs, will allow residents of the Ark-La-Tex to connect to more than 250 domestic and international cities with just one stop. Information for this direct flight can be found on the American Airlines website at www.aa.com.